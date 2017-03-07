Rob Kardashian He can ‘Never Say No’ To Baby Dream With A Cute Selfie
The new dad is clearly besotted
Her mum and dad’s relationship might have been rocky but Dream Kardashian is obviously very happily bonding with papa Rob Kardashian.
Rob and Blac Chyna have recently split after a tumultuous few months, ending their engagement. The pair are now single but are trying to happily co-parent little Dream.
Rob and Blac Chyna has parted ways since the birth of Dream
Whenever daddy Rob looks after Dream he shares sweet snaps on Instagram, obviously completely head over heels with love for his baby girl.
In the latest series of pics Rob takes a selfie (minus his head) of his daughter leant against his body.
The baby has a shock of black hair and the longest, fluffiest eyelashes we have ever. She’s also enjoying a mammoth drool session. Too cute!
Rob obviously agrees, captioning the shot, “ Drool my baby lol… Look how long her eye lashes are. I will never say no to this Woman lol.”
Adorable! Proud aunty Khloe Kardashian commented on the photo with a bunch of love hearts.