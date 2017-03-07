Rob Kardashian He can ‘Never Say No’ To Baby Dream With A Cute Selfie

The new dad is clearly besotted

Her mum and dad’s relationship might have been rocky but Dream Kardashian is obviously very happily bonding with papa Rob Kardashian.

See: Was Kim Kardashian Right To Let North West Wear Lipstick?

Rob and Blac Chyna have recently split after a tumultuous few months, ending their engagement. The pair are now single but are trying to happily co-parent little Dream.

Rob and Blac Chyna has parted ways since the birth of Dream

Whenever daddy Rob looks after Dream he shares sweet snaps on Instagram, obviously completely head over heels with love for his baby girl.

In the latest series of pics Rob takes a selfie (minus his head) of his daughter leant against his body.

Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are 😍😍 I will never say no this Woman lol 😩😭😇🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

The baby has a shock of black hair and the longest, fluffiest eyelashes we have ever. She’s also enjoying a mammoth drool session. Too cute!

Read: Why Did Kylie Jenner Embarrass Sister Kendall During Fashion Week?

Rob obviously agrees, captioning the shot, “ Drool my baby lol… Look how long her eye lashes are. I will never say no to this Woman lol.”

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Adorable! Proud aunty Khloe Kardashian commented on the photo with a bunch of love hearts.