Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Went Official At The Met Gala

#Bughead is real!

We have some exciting news for fans of Riverdale.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart – who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the hit Netflix show – made things official last night, heading to the Met Gala in New York together.

The pair looked adorable (and very fit) as they posed on the red carpet, paying homage to the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.

Lili, 21, wore a stand-out silver H&M gown, which featured a short skirt and a long metallic train. An off-the-shoulder design, it was made all the more dramatic with an embellished bodice and sheer sleeves.

Cole, 25, also embraced the dress code, opting for a long-line tailored jacket and cigarette pants. Who knew Ben from Friends would one day scrub up so well, eh?

Riverdale viewers are particularly excited about the pair making their public debut as their TV alter-egos are also in a relationship. In fact, die-hard fans refer to them as #Bughead.

Rumours of a real-life romance have been swirling for quite a while now, but they’d kept quiet on the speculation up until now.

It seems Lili was just as giddy to bag an invite to the annual event. She’d earlier told Teen Vogue that going to the Met was a ‘dream come true’.

She said: ‘I still don’t understand how this happened to me – I’m still pinching myself.

‘I’ve always dreamt of going to the Met Gala in a gorgeous dress,’ and of course, ‘walking those stairs. And now that’s becoming a reality and I feel like the luckiest girl. I just hope to God I don’t fall down those steps.’

Nailed it, Lili. #Bughead forever.