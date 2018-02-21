Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Is ‘Done With Dieting’ And Wants You To Know Why

The star of the hit Netflix show has shared a very powerful message about body image...

Camila Mendes has a very important message about dieting and the ‘obsession with being thin.’

The 23-year-old actress, who shot to fame on the Netflix hit series Riverdale, has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts with fans. Having visited a naturopath – a form of natural medicine that promotes self-healing – Camila seems to have become aware of having an ‘anxiety around food.’

‘When did being thin become more important than being healthy?,’ she wrote to her six million followers.

‘I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety around food and my obsession with dieting.

‘She phrased a pivotal question in such a way that struck a chord with me: what other things could you be thinking about if you didn’t spend all your time thinking about your diet?’

Penning her thoughts alongside a #DoneWithDieting graphic, she continued: ‘I suddenly remembered all the activities I love that used to occupy my time.

‘At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns.’

Listing ‘education’, ‘cinema’ and ‘music’ as some of her forgotten passions, she added: ‘All the interests that used to occupy my mind had been eaten away by my desire to be thin, and it made me miserable.’

‘I’m done believing in the idea that there’s a thinner, happier version of me on the other side of all the tireless effort,’ she said. ‘Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction.’

Mendes has previously announced her support of Project Heal – an organisation that helps people with eating disorders obtain treatment.

It’s time we all started loving our bodies.