Rita Simons Doesn’t Think People Are Mourning Roxy Mitchell Enough

The actress's EastEnders character was killed off on New Year's Day

There’s been a huge Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell-shaped hole on EastEnders since the pair were killed off on New Year’s Day.

But while we’re still grieving our favourite sisters here at LOOK HQ, actress Rita Simons doesn’t reckon many other people are. Oh.

The 39-year-old – who played Roxy for almost 10 years – took to Twitter yesterday to complain about the apparent lack of upset over Roxy’s demise.

She Tweeted: ‘Don’t watch Enders anymore so forgive me if I’m misinformed. But from what I hear..is ANYONE mourning Roxy on the square? Poor cow 😭.’

It seems quite a few of her followers agree with her sentiment. Replies included: ‘Nope… apparently 10 years of being the most iconic characters in the Square means nothing any more 🙄,’ and: ‘Everyone is just carrying on like nothing happened, I knew this would happen, everyone has just forgot about them in a week. 💔 [sic].’

Others reckoned the script was currently focusing more on Ronnie, due to the fact that she died while trying to save Roxy.

One wrote: ‘Ronnie decided to jump in and save her Roxy didn’t make her,’ while another said: ‘It’s awful 😭 Jack blames her for Ronnie’s death and I think it’s only Glenda who actually cares 🙁 [sic].’

So how exactly did Ronnie and Roxy meet their maker? Well, it was Ronnie and Jack Branning’s wedding day, and the ladies were drunkenly celebrating by the pool. As you do.

Roxy kicked things off by jumping in the water. But she never returned to the surface, and it now transpires that she suffered a heart attack.

In a bid to save her, Ronnie leapt in after her. However, her wedding dress was too heavy and she ended up getting tangled in her veil and drowning.

It was all very sad. And yes, Rita, we’ll be mourning for quite a while.