Are Rita Ora and Justin Bieber Making Sweet Music Together?

The pop stars have set tongues wagging after spending a night in the studio…



She hasn’t released an album in years but Rita Ora could finally be making her comeback – with a little help from Justin Bieber.

The America’s Next Top Model host teased a collaboration with the Biebs in a late night Snapchat video on Monday.

Singing along to K-Ci and JoJo’s classic 1997 hit All My Life, Rita belted out the lyrics while Justin accompanied her on the piano.

See: Rita Ora Reacts To Beyonce’s Pregnancy

✨ A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:13am PST

The late night clip also saw Justin giving the former X Factor judge some guidance as she put her spin on the classic, simply saying: ‘Turn it around’.

Despite the sing-along missing any new material, fans immediately went into meltdown over suggestions that the pair could be working on music together.

‘Are Justin Bieber & Rita Ora Collaborating?!’ wrote one excited fan on Twitter.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 27, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

Rita and Justin’s studio session comes just days after his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez teased new music on Instagram, with many fans questioning whether or not her new lyrics were about her former flame.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Selena could be seen with a track playing in the background. Her words included: ‘I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up.’

Naturally, it didn’t take too long for JB’s fans to point out the timing – as Selena was 17 when she was first introduced to Justin. Hmm.

Selena posted on her Instagram story! New music!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 A video posted by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

See: What Does Bieber Think of Selena Gomez & The Weeknd?

We’re extremely excited at the idea of some new music from Justin, too. Of course, he’s previously collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran, so we’ll happily watch this space.

Back in 2014, during an appearance on 4Music, Rita spoke very highly of the Canadian star.

‘I like how he’s evolved, he’s growing up, he’s doing his thing. I like his stance and how he carries himself,’ she said.

By Jenni McKnight