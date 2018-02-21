Why EVERYONE Is Talking About Rita Ora And Liam Payne’s BRITs Performance

When are people going to stop telling women what to wear?

We’re willing to bet that Liam Payne was one of the most talked-about parts of the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night.

Of course, there’s the obvious reason that he made a very rare public appearance with his other half Cheryl – especially after a week of speculation surrounding their relationship.

But the former One Direction singer also took to the stage to perform his latest musical offering, For You, which features Rita Ora.

One glance at Twitter, though, and it seems that a lot of people had some very unsavoury things to say about what Rita chose to wear for the final segment of her performance.

‘Fair enough a great performance but don’t understand why it’s deemed ok for Rita Ora to be in her pants while Liam fully dressed [sic],’ one wrote.

‘Did Rita Orr forget her dress? [sic],’ another added.

Other reactions included: ‘I’m sorry but could Rita not have kept her clothes on?’ and ‘Rita in her underwear, Liam in a suit. Feminists clearly have some work to do…’

Sigh.

The whole point is that she should be free to wear whatever she wants, without judgement.

We thought she looked, and sounded, amazing.