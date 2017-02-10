Former America’s Next Top Model Hopeful Is Not Happy With Rita Ora

The ANTM judge was likened to ‘Mean Girls’ character Regina George…

It’s always nerve-wracking trying to impress your new boss – but imagine if said boss was the ex girlfriend of your ex boyfriend.

Confused? Stay with us.

Aspiring model Krislian Rodruguez, who appeared on the current series of America’s Next Top Model, has called out new judge Rita Ora for the way she was treated on the show.

Krislian alleges that Rita treated her unfairly. And, apparently, it’s got everything to do with Calvin Harris.

Awkward…

Krislian claims that ‘mean girl’ Rita was rude to her and gave her the boot earlier in the current season because she is ‘oozing sex’.

Speaking to TMZ, Krislian alleged: ‘Going into the show, Rita already knew who I was so I was at a disadvantage…

‘It’s not the first time I’ve bumped into her since the Calvin thing happened…’

The contestant, who has since added ‘#toosexyforANTM’ into her Instagram bio, then added: ‘There was definitely some rivalry happening with her, which I didn’t understand.’

Krislian even compared Rita to ringleader Regina George from Mean Girls.

What happened to girl power?!

She told the US publication: ‘It was more like a mean girl situation – I would say Rita was definitely Regina George!’

Krislian reportedly dated DJ Calvin after meeting him on the set of his music video for Summer, shortly after his split from Rita in 2014.

Rita and Calvin dated for just over a year before their split, and it didn’t seem to end too well between the pair, with Calvin reportedly banning his ex from performing their hit, I Will Never Let You Down, at the Teen Choice Awards.

At the time he reportedly tweeted: ‘You’ll only know 1 side of the story RE Teen choice awards because I choose not to talk to the papers about every aspect of my personal life. But just know I had a dame good reason. [sic]’

By Jenni McKnight