People Think Rita Ora Looked Different At This Grammys After Party

The 26-year-old worked a black velvet number on the red carpet

Rita Ora made quite the statement at Warner’s Grammys after party last night.

The 26-year-old singer looked stunning as she sashayed down the red carpet, working a black velvet gown with gold chain-mail detailing.

Her poker-straight blonde locks had been teased into a low ponytail, with loose tendrils framing the front of her face.

When it came to her beauty look, Rita put all the attention on her eyes, working red shadow with nude lips and a hint of bronzer.

It was all very 90s, and she looked AMAZING.

But while she stunned in front of the cameras, some couldn’t help noticing that Rita was looking a teeny bit different to how she did back in the day.

TBH, this was probably all down to make-up. We mean, CONTOURING, people. But others weren’t so sure.

Comments on social media included: ‘OK what the hell happened to Rita’s Ora face?’ and: ‘No hate but have you had something done to your face your latest Instagram pics just look different [sic].’

Hmm. Hilariously, the whole situation got even more confusing when Katy Perry turned up at the Grammys with a tousled blonde ‘do.

Why? Because at first glance, she looked scarily similar to Rita.

One eagle-eyed viewer Tweeted: ‘Katy Perry looks so much like Rita Ora with that blonde hair!!! Both beautiful af #grammys,’ while another wrote: ‘Has anyone seen Rita Ora since Katy Perry appeared? We need to be sure this isn’t the same person. #GRAMMYs [sic].’

LOLz. Well, it is the Grammys, so anything could happen…