The couple are certainly enjoying the festivities...

Whilst they’ve managed to keep their relationship fairly under wraps for the most part, we can’t help but entirely ship Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright.

Like, c’mon… just think of the shared gene pool!

The former TOWIE star Kate Wright and the England football legend have been linked for quite some time, however they’ve only just started to publicly share their relationship online.

In fact, the pair only shared their first couple snap on Instagram in August – with Rio posting a photo of himself with Kate and his family.

Decent day with the fam ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

However, as time goes on, the couple appear to have become more comfortable with letting the public in on their romance – and they’ve just shared some adorable snaps from Rio’s recent birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, Rio, who turned 39 today, posted a photo of himself and his beau dressed to the nines (sort of) rocking some novelty glasses.

Rio captions the adorable snap, ‘Wicked birthday vibes with this one!’.

Could they be any cuter?!

Wicked birthday vibes with this one! 😘 A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Fans have been quick to comment on the birthday post, with replies reading messages such as ‘Happy Birthday Legend 🎁’ and ‘Happy birthday Rio, keep on being happy…both looking good’.

Kate has also taken to social media to share a picture from the festivities, this time a snap of herself and her girls enjoying Rio’s bash.

Rocking a gorgeous floor length ivory bodycon number, Kate simply captions the post: ‘Best night’.

Best night 🥂 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Whilst we’ve only had a small glimpse into Rio ‘n’ Kate’s relationship, the couple are believed to be going from strength to strength – with Kate having pretty much moved into Rio’s home.

A source recently told The Sun that ‘she’s all but moved in already – Kate and Rio are inseparable’.

Following their holiday in Dubai, the source then added: ‘It’s the next natural step for them – after spending so much time together, it seems ridiculous that she’d move back to her flat in Essex’.

Yup, all the feels. Happy birthday, Rio!

Alice Perry