Rio Ferdinand Seems To Confirm His Romance With Kate Wright On Instagram

Rio takes to social media to post about the TOWIE star...

Rumours that former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright are a couple have been circulating for a while, but neither of them have officially confirmed anything.

Until now, it seems.

Rio’s latest Instagram post – captioned: ‘Decent day with the fam ❤️’ – features the blonde Essex girl… and fans are pretty excited about it.

Decent day with the fam ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

One commented: ‘Good luck with your new relationship Ferdinand. You so deserve happiness. xx [sic],’ while another agreed: ‘Oh you deserve all the happiness that comes your way @rioferdy5 ❤️.’

More: The Only Way Is Essex’s Yaz Shows Off Her New Look On Instagram

One follower gushed: ‘Yes to this 🙌🏻 kept it classy love you both as a couple! @xkatiewright @rioferdy5 💜.’

Although Rio is yet to feature on Kate’s Instagram page, the reality star has been posting a lot of stunning snaps with members of the Ferdinand family.

Best day @blancobeachalgarve with my @siaany5 💕 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Kate posted this gorgeous pic alongside Rio’s sister Sian, who she recently completely a charity run with after the heartbreaking loss of the siblings’ mother.

See: Georgia Kousoulou Hits Out At Little Mix After They ‘Mock’ Her Advert

Messages included: ‘Good to see you looking so happy @xkatiewright 💘 Truly deserved….🎉⭐️👏🏼🥂❤️ [sic],’ and: ‘@xkatiewright I hope you are both happy, you both deserve it! You seem such a strong women and I’m so body envy 😘 [sic].’

Another praised: ‘The realist and most amazing women on towie love ya Kate [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And it looks like Kate is definitely becoming part of the family, as she captioned this snap of her lunching with the Ferdinand ladies: ‘Lunch with the girls 🍷👙☀️🤗💕.’

Lunch with the girls 🍷👙☀️🤗💕 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

We’re so happy for both Rio and Kate and we wish them all the best.

By Emily Jefferies