Rio Ferdinand Breaks His Silence On Relationship With Kate Wright

The footballer has spoken out about his new girlfriend for the first time...

Footballing legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken out about his new relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Wright.

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Rio opened up about his new biography Thinking Out Loud: Love, Grief And Being Mum And Dad.

The former England footballer lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015 when she was just 34-years-old.

Heartbreakingly, Rio also lost his mum Janice to cancer this year.

Good to be on @thismorning sofa… hope #ThinkingOutLoud can help others. Thank you for all your messages of support. A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

The Manchester United star courageously opened up about his journey through the tragedies and how he’s dealt with raising three children alone, and filmed a BBC documentary named Being Mum And Dad.

‘You said in the book, you wish you had been more open and said I love you more to Rebecca,’ Phil said to Rio.

‘Showing emotion in my house, was never, I never really saw affection or love like that,’ Rio admitted.

‘The same with my mum, especially at the beginning, they were the things that would keep you up at night and stick around your mind,’ Rio explained.

‘That’s why in my relationship now, and with my children, I don’t want to make that same mistake again because God forbid if something happens, I want to be comfortable and know that person, and the kids, know exactly how I am and how I feel. That’s a work in progress right now,’ he began discussing his relationship with Kate.

‘I’m really happy now, the kids are very happy – the happiest they have been, I’m in a relationship and it’s going well. My kids deserve to be happy they’ve had tragedy in their life,’ he sweetly spoke about his girlfriend.

Clearly a seriously devoted dad, Rio explained how the children will always come first: ‘They have to be part of that conversation so there’s not been any stage going into the relationship where they’ve not been involved.’

‘Even in terms of the introducing, how do you want it to be done, basic stuff you’d take for granted – as long as they feel like they’re involved in that conversation, I think there’s a chance you can get to that place of happiness.’

He went on: ‘But I will always make sure they are at the beginning of any conversation that can have an affect on their life, but this is having a positive positive effect.’

We think it is seriously brave of Rio to speak out so candidly and we’re so pleased that he has found happiness with Kate.