Rihanna: New Single & Album Coming VERY Soon!

Rihanna is apparently getting ready to release her seventh album later this year!

The first single from it is expected to get its first play on American radio next Monday, according to a tweet from the French office of her record company, Def Jam.

The single will be unveiled in the morning across the pond in the States, which means we’ll get to hear it in the early afternoon in the UK.

Meanwhile, Rihanna‘s album is set for a late November release, and will be the followup to Talk That Talk, which has sold over 3 million copies internationally. Wow.

We can’t wait to hear her new track! BS