What Was Going On With Rihanna On Stage Last Night?

Fans are concerned about Rihanna after she broke down on stage last night.

The Diamonds singer was due to turn up to her gig in Dublin, but disappointed fans by arriving 30 minutes late.

And when she got on stage to sing Love The Way You Lie, the 28-year-old broke down in tears, unable to sing due to her emotions.





Fans took to Twitter to question what was wrong with the Bajan songstress…

Many audience members captured the distressing moment on camera, and shared shots of RiRi sobbing on social media, with people questioning why the singer was so upset.

‘Hope #Rihanna is ok as she started crying singing #lovethewayyoulie in Dublin. Very emotional song! Love her’, one concerned fan tweeted.

But some had their own theories, claiming that it may have simply been the crowd’s response to her that triggered her tears.

Credit: Instagram

‘Rihanna started crying in LTWYL she barely got through the song. i think its cos she was overwhelmed by the reaction we were cheering so much’, one tweeted.

Last night’s gig marked the start of the Bajan beauty’s UK and Ireland leg of her Anti World Tour, so it was geared up to be a big one.

But Rihanna didn’t make it through the whole of her set, according to reports – we hope she’s okay!

At least she seemed to recover well after her emotional outburst, as she later told the crowd: ‘I only have ever in my life heard an audience of people scream so loud that they sound like one voice and that only happens in Ireland, in Dublin.

‘Thank you so much.’

Aw. Perhaps it was all just down to feeling adored, eh?