Fans Aren’t Happy With What Chris Brown Did To Rihanna On Instagram

It seems as though Chris has been checking out his ex's pictures...

Rihanna is queen.

We mean, that’s hardly news. But it’s always good to have a reminder, no?

The 29-year-old took to Instagram this week to prove, once again, that she pretty much slays life. Never one to shy away from a glitzy carnival look, RiRi showcased her 2017 effort with a series of sassy snaps, including a selfie and a full body shot.

Rocking turquoise tresses for the occasion, the internet’s resident ‘bad gal’ captioned her photo: ‘the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture’.

Yup. It’s fair to say that she embodied the flame emoji.

Looking fierce, lady.

Of course, her fans didn’t take too long to share their appreciation on Instagram, with comments including: ‘😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥’, ‘👑Queen of slay’ and ‘Damnnnn Empress 👑🙌🏾💯😍’.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot one particular comment, which came from Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown.

It’s fair to say that the move – which included a simple eye emoji – sparked a mixed reaction from fans.

The majority, however, didn’t seem pleased.

‘@chrisbrownofficial I THINK TF NOT LEAVE HER ALONE SHE DOING JUST FINE WITHOUT U,’ one angry follower commented.

Other reactions included: ‘@Chrisbrownofficialhow about noooooooooooo’ and ‘PLs keep your negative energy away from Rihanna @ChrisBrownOfficial’ [sic].

It’s no secret that Rihanna and Chris have a rocky history, with the singer famously falling victim to an assault at the hands of her former partner back in 2009.

The on/off couple eventually parted ways and, in 2015, Rihanna told Vanity Fair: ‘I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.’