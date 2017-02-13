Why Do People Think Rihanna Threw Shade At Beyonce At The Grammys?

The 28-year-old singer chose to apply her lip gloss at a SLIGHTLY awkward time...

Rihanna and Beyoncé are two of our ultimate favourite ladies.

They’re cool, they’re insanely talented – and they’re ALL about the girl power. So we were a little surprised when fans accused Ri-Ri of throwing shade at Bey during last night’s Grammys.

Both singers were nominated for the Best Urban Contemporary Album gong, but when the category was read out, Rihanna appeared more than a little disinterested.

Instead of listening intently to presenters William Bell and Gary Clark Jr., the 28-year-old, er, simply applied her lip gloss as pregnant Bey was announced the winner.

Some viewers questioned whether this could have been because she was pre-empting Beyoncé’s triumph, with one Tweeting: ‘99.9% sure Rihanna just shaded Beyonce by putting on Lip Gloss while losing.’

Others wrote: ‘Here is Rihanna applying lip gloss as Beyoncé won the award they both were nominated for. RiRi gives zero f****. 😂😂 #GRAMMYs,’ and: ‘We are all @rihanna putting on our lip gloss as Beyoncé’s name is called. #GRAMMYs.’

Eep. But if you think this is all a bit out of character for Ri-Ri, you’re probably right.

Because if you were paying attention, you’ll have noticed that the pair actually had a MAJE love-in during the show.

Bey was seated just behind Rihanna, and at one point they were seen blowing kisses to each other. Aw.

And this wasn’t the only thing Rihanna did that grabbed fans’ attentions. She’d accessorised her dramatic maxi-skirt and bedazzling orange crop top with all the diamonds a girl could need – and a cheeky bejewelled hip-flask.

LOLz. We’ll drink to that.