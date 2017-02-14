People Were Criticising This Guest’s Accessory On This Morning

...but he's hit back on Twitter

This Morning viewers had a bone to pick with one of today’s guests.

Right Said Fred (yep, as in I’m Too Sexy Right Said Fred) appeared on the sofa this morning, to chat to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about their comeback.

The duo – made up of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass – revealed that they’re releasing a new album called Exactly.

But unfortunately for Richard, the attire he chose for the interview didn’t go down too well with fans.

Why? Because he was sporting sunglasses inside – which some clearly counted as a huge faux pas.

Tweets included: ‘😎 sunglasses indoors? Noooo #ThisMorning,’ and: ‘Why is the Right Said Fred man wearing sunglasses indoors?’

Others had a slightly stronger reaction, calling Richard ‘rude’ for covering up his eyes in front of Eamonn and Ruth.

One wrote: ‘Why the sunglasses? Unless there’s a really good reason, I find that so rude,’ while another said: ‘Looks like you’re still having a diva moment. Sunglasses indoors? Seriously?’

But these people may want to backtrack – because it turns out there’s a very good reason for Richard’s sunnies-wearing.

Over on their Twitter page, the lads explained: ‘They’re prescription, @RFairbrass is extremely short sighted, thanks for your tolerance.’

Luckily, Richard and Fred didn’t seem too fazed by the criticism.

After the programme, they captioned a Twitter snap of themselves in the studio: ‘Thanks for having us @thismorning – great to see @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL too!’

We think this may be a good lesson in thinking before we speak, eh?