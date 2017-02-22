Ricky Whittle’s Accent Confuses Viewers Of This Morning

The ex-Hollyoaks actor appeared on the sofa to chat about his new show American Gods today...

Remember Ricky Whittle? Cast your minds back to the mid-late 00s, and you’ll remember that he was Hollyoaks hunk Calvin Valentine.

Yep. That Calvin Valentine. The village’s resident sexy policeman who got us swooning into our TV dinners EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT.

Well, anyway. He’s back, and appeared on This Morning earlier today to chat about his new show American Gods.

Now 35, Ricky is looking better than ever. Sporting a suave suit, he showed off an edgy new haircut – and one seriously hot bod.

He and co-star Ian McShane told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all about their new programme, a fantasy drama based on the novel by Neil Gaiman.

And of course, plenty of viewers were quick to Tweet about Ricky’s new look.

Comments included: ‘#thismorning Ricky Whittle what a beautiful looking man..💕,’ and: ‘Ricky Whittle #hotttttt! You lucky girl Holly!’

But there was one thing about the Oldham-born star’s appearance that got people a little confused.

They couldn’t help noticing that after spending time over in the States, Ricky’s accent seemed to have changed. Hmm.

One wrote: ‘How long has ricky whittle been in America? Very dodgy accent going on 🤔 @thismorning,’ while others said: ‘Has Ricky Whittle always had this strange, transatlantic, Mark Ronson-esque accent? #ThisMorning,’ and: ‘Why does Ricky Whittle keep slipping into a dodgy American accent?! #ThisMorning [sic].’

Luckily, Ricky seemed to find the whole thing pretty hilarious.

He’s since explained on his account: ‘Ha ha 6 years in US surrounded by Americans, playing American roles all day…it happens💁🏾‍♂️😂 [sic].’

Makes sense, no? Whatever the case, we’re excited to see Ricky in his new role.