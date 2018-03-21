Geordie Shore’s Ricci Guarnaccio Is Looking Pretty Different These Days
The reality star unveiled the results of two cosmetic procedures yesterday
Remember Geordie Shore’s Ricci Guarnaccio? Well, you may no longer recognise him.
Three years after having a nose job, the 31-year-old took to Instagram last night to reveal that he’s undergone more cosmetic work.
See: Why Have The Geordie Shore Cast Ignored Their Co-Star’s Baby News?
He explained the procedures to his followers, captioning a series of photos: ‘Would like to say a huge thankyou to all the staff who looked after me at @soulcareaestheticsltd in Cannock and especially surgeon mr Ian Morgan and his wife Rachel Morgan. The first pic was taken 1 day after surgery so my eyes are Obvs loads better and swelling underneath my chin and jaw line have gone down [sic].
‘I’m over the moon with how the heeling process is going and can already see hugely improved changes. I had Upper blepharaplasty and platysma muscle tightening and both of them are looking unreal. Can’t speak of Ian highly enough and recommend him to anyone wanting anything done. I’m a vain ass buggar (hence the surgery 😂) so even down to the stitching he did you can hardly see due to his handy work. Can’t wait to show off these pretty blue eyes and defined jaw line oooooosh 😎👊🏽 THANKYOU IAN over the moon 🤙🏽😎🤙🏽.’
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Ricci appeared on Geordie Shore from 2012 – 2013, and was once engaged to Vicky Pattison.