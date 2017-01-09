The Golden Globes 2017: The Heels Everyone’s Walking The Red Carpet In

The Shoes Everyone's Wearing This Red Carpet Season

While everyone’s already discussed and decided upon the standout red carpet looks (see our five favourites here) we think it’s only fair to give a little love to the accessories of the accessories seen (and hidden) at the Golden Globes.

As invisible as some of the styles may be, they provide the literal base of each and every look.

Here’s a few of our favourite pairs on our favourite stars…

Millie Bobby Brown in Sophia Webster

The Stranger Things star matched her sparkly silver mini dress to her shoes with a bejewelled block heeled style from Sophia Webster. Too cute!

Emily Ratajkowski in Stuart Weitzman

Whilst debuting her beachy new bob, at the Golden Globes Emily Ratajkowski proved that she’s a red carpet golden girl in a stunning silk buttery-yellow Reem Acra gown. We love how she paired the metallic detailing on her dress with a sparkly smoky eye and, of course, bejewelled heels.

Blake Lively in Christian Louboutin

Let’s face it, Blake and Ryan Reynolds were the couple everyone was waiting to see walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes and they did not disappoint. The golden couple twinned in black ensembles with Blake teaming her sleek sequin adorned Atelier Versace column dress with a pair of her beloved Louboutin’s.

Kerry Washington in Sophia Webster

While Kerry Washington’s a dress had everyone talking, with delicate embellished detailing and bejewelled brooches adorning her lace Dolce & Gabbana style. It was her crystal heeled Sophia Webster ‘Rosalind’ shoes that finished her look off perfectly.