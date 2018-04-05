The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Missed The Royal Easter Sunday Service

The actress and her fiancé Prince Harry were both absent from St George's Chapel, Windsor at the weekend

Easter Sunday was very much a family occasion for the royals.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Phillips were among those who marked the occasion at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where they were joined by the Queen.

But there were two people who were noticeably absent – Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

According to some news outlets, the couple decided to enjoy some well-deserved alone time over the long Bank Holiday weekend instead.

A Hello! report claimed ‘royal sources’ indicated that they wanted to spend a little time away from the public eye, although it wasn’t known where they’d headed to.

But now ABC News has revealed that Meghan, 36, flew home to LA to see her mum Doria Ragland.

Royal contributor Omid Scobie said on Good Morning America: ‘Meghan left London last Thursday, with a rare break in her calendar, to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with her mother.

‘It was in Los Angeles that she arrived equipped with sketches from the wedding and of the wedding dress itself so that she could really give her mom some insights into how the big day will look.’

Meghan and Harry, 33, are due to marry at St George’s Chapel – where the service took place – on 19 May. With little over a month to go before the big day, we’re not surprised that Meghan’s keen to tie up any loose details.

And she wasn’t the only person who skipped the event. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also absent, having stayed with the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents in Berkshire.

Prince Phillip missed out due to an issue with his hip. He’s since had replacement surgery and is said to be ‘progressing satisfactorily at this early stage’ in hospital.