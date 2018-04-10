Rachel McAdams Is The Latest A-Lister To Become A Mum In 2018

We didn't even know she was pregnant until recently…

2018 is undoubtedly the year for celebrity babies, with Jessica Alba kicking off the year by announcing the birth of her and Cash Warren’s third child on New Year’s Day.

Since then, it seems like a new celebrity baby has been announced each week, with Kim Kardashian welcoming Chicago, Kylie Jenner giving birth to Stormi Webster and Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcoming twins, Lucy and Nicholas.

Not to mention – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to welcome their third child at any moment – set to become the fifth in line to the throne.

Basically it’s baby fever – and as it’s only April, it looks like this year might be a celebrity baby record.

The most recent A-list celebrity to become a mum however is quite a surprise, with the actress only announcing recently that she was expecting a baby.

We are of course talking about actress Rachel McAdams, who according to Hollywood Pipeline, has given birth to a baby boy with her longterm boyfriend, Jamie Linden.

The 39-year-old actress has not confirmed the news, but seeing as she kept her pregnancy under wraps until she was seven months down the line, it’s hardly surprising.

Congratulations to these two!