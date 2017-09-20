Nooo.

According to reports, actors Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after almost ten years.

A source revealed to Us Weekly: ‘She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto. They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.’

Confirming that this is the end of their decade long romance, the source added: ‘They are completely, officially done.’

Rachel and Hayden met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper, where they insistently began falling for one another.

In December that year, the pair got engaged but quietly ended their engagement in August two years later.

However, the couple got back together just three months later and have been through a lot together since.

In October 2014 – four years after their brief split – they had their daughter Briar Rose.

Rachel’s rep told the publication: ‘Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcome their daughter Briar Rose Christensen born on October 29, 2014. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.’

And yes, it looks like their daughter’s name IS Disney inspired, as Hayden confirmed that both he and Rachel were huge Disney fans.

During an appearance on Home & Family in August 2015, the Star Wars actor revealed: ‘There’s a Disney reference there I suppose… The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.’

#fbf ❤️ A post shared by @rachelbilson on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The actors have kept their relationship on the down low throughout the years, only posting the odd social media snap of their relationship.

However, the 36-year-old brunette beauty did open up about her man to Cosmopolitan in 2013: ‘I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favourite dinner to come home to… I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.’

We are so sad to hear the claims that their relationship is over… Fingers crossed they can make it through.