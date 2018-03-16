The Queen Has Released A Statement About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Her Majesty has given consent to her 'most dearly beloved grandson' for his wedding to Meghan Markle...

Queen Elizabeth has released an official statement ahead of the Royal Wedding in May, giving her official blessing.

HRH did the same for Prince William before he married Kate Middleton back in 2011.

As an heir to the throne (currently fifth in line, and soon to be sixth), Harry is expected, under the Succession to the Crown Act, to get formal permission from the monarch in order to marry.

Of course, his grandmother was more than happy to oblige.

The Queen released a formal letter, addressed to her advisors, giving her ‘consent’ to the marriage. The letter is formal, but the 91-year-old couldn’t help but refer to her grandson (whom she has a very close relationship with) by the most adorable term.

‘I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle,’ the letter began.

This official statement, which has been published on PEOPLE, comes just a few days after Meghan’s very first royal engagement alongside the monarch, which saw her attending a special service at Westminster Abbey in celebration of the Commonwealth.

It is said that the pair already have a special relationship, with the former Suits actress becoming the first royal fiancée to bag an invite to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

We cannot wait for Harry and Meghan’s special day.