Professor Green Wasn’t Shading Millie Mackintosh On Instagram, Guys

Some fans thought the rapper's recent posts had something to do with his ex wife...

Professor Green managed to get his Instagram followers in a bit of a tizz last night.

The 34-year-old rapper shared a series of photos taken in a car, with the first showing him laughing as girlfriend Fae Williams blew a kiss to the camera. Cryptically, he’d captioned the shot: ‘Hahahahahaahahahahaha. Not one to gloat, but Hahahahahaha.’

See: Professor Green Just Confused Everyone With His ‘Engagement’ News

Alongside the second – which saw him sticking his middle finger up – he wrote: ‘Here’s another one man, just cause like if so sick right now #sicklife #unruly you just wait for what’s coming the next couple of weeks. You work on you, that’s your job here, the world will do the rest [sic].’

He then added: ‘This ones for you. By you, I mean all of you f*ckboys and girls out there. Last one, I promise. ❤️.’

Pro didn’t make it clear what he was talking about, which led some to speculate that the uploads could have something to do with his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh.

Millie, 28, revealed last week that she was closing her fashion line, telling her fans that ‘the financial climate in the fashion industry had proved immensely challenging’.

One follower commented: ‘Shout out to my ex on this one 😂😂😂,’ while another said: ‘This is about MM 😂.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But Pro – real name Stephen Manderson – quickly shut down the speculation, responding to a follower: ‘God forbid I be happy! Only way they can keep talking about her I suppose, have to bloody connect everything I say to her… wish they’d jog on.’

That sets that one straight, then.

Millie and Pro divorced in 2016, and he started dating model Fae later that year. Ex-Made In Chelsea star Millie is now engaged to her former co-star Hugo Taylor.