It Looks Like Professor Green Has Split From His Girlfriend Fae Williams

The rapper is single again

Professor Green has reportedly split from his girlfriend Fae Williams.

The 34-year-old – real name Stephen Manderson – had been with model Fae for 18 months, although he hadn’t posted about her on Instagram since 28 March.

A source tells The Sun: ‘Fae was overheard telling friends that they’d split at the Fendi FF Reloaded collection party last Friday.

‘They remain friends and their relationship finished on good terms but things just weren’t working out between them. Fae is now in the process of moving out of Pro’s place so they can get on with their lives.

‘Both parties agree going their separate ways is the best thing for them.’

The pair started dating in 2016, but kept their relationship on the down-low before moving in together within a year.

In Pro’s most recent post about the model, they could be seen lying in bed together as he explained that he’d been looking after her through a sickness bug.

The apparent break-up comes two years after his divorce from ex-Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

We’re sending all our love to both Pro and Fae.