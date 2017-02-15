Professor Green Just Confused Everyone With His ‘Engagement’ News

The rapper treated his gorgeous girlfriend Fae Williams to a huge rock on Valentine's Day...

Professor Green knows how to get people talking, doesn’t he?

The 33-year-old rapper sparked ENGAGEMENT rumours yesterday, after sharing an Instagram snap of his girlfriend Fae Williams wearing a giant rock on that finger.

Well, it was Valentine’s Day, so love was in the air…

Fingers crossed this time ay 🤔😌 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Of course, fans were quick to send their congratulations. Comments included: ‘Congratulations to you both! She is a lucky lady! Wishing you all the luck in the world! You deserve it xx,’ and: ‘Congratulations @professorgreen happy that you have found love!’

However, they were a little shocked by the way Pro seemingly confirmed the news.

In what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh, he wrote: ‘Fingers crossed this time ay 🤔😌.’ Eeeep.

But it later transpired that things may not quite be as they seemed with Pro and Fae’s big announcement.

Over on his Instagram Story, Pro shared videos of his lady sporting the Tessa Metcalfe ring – but NOT on her left hand.

Instead, she’d swapped it to her index finger. Hmm.

Then Pro – real name Stephen Manderson – posted a photo of himself rocking the jewel. He’d popped it onto his little finger, and written the caption: ‘Engaged to myself. Wait a minute, wrong finger.’

Engaged to myself. Wait a minute, wrong finger. A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

He also admitted that he and Fae weren’t even alone, captioning a shot of them with a group of friends: ‘Palentines day (Valentine’s Day for pals).’

Fans are now convinced that Pro was having a big ol’ joke. One wrote on Instagram: ‘Fuming they’re not engaged,’ and: ‘They’re not engaged babes 👀 just a hot piece of 💎.’

LOLz. Whatever the case, we have to agree with that one.