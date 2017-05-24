Priyanka Chopra On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Getting Married

Meghan's friend (and superstar actress) gives her take on the royal relationship...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance appears to be heating up – and fast.

The couple were spotted kissing at the polo earlier this month, and Meghan mingled with members of the Royal Family at Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception last weekend.

So of course, there’s only one thought on everyone’s minds… Is Harry planning to pop the question?!

This was the question directed at actress Priyanka Chopra on American talk show The Wendy Williams Show yesterday. The 34-year-old is pals with Meghan, which led host Wendy to probe: ‘Here’s the big deal. You’re friends with Meghan Markle…’

Priyanka replied: ‘Right,’ before Wendy added: ‘Prince Harry’s girlfriend!’

The Bollywood star was quick to point out that Meghan, 35, is notable in her own right, interjecting: ‘Also Meghan Markle… [She has her own] achievements… Just saying!’

Meghan plays Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits, so Priyanka had a pretty good point there.

Nevertheless, when asked if she could foresee wedding bells in Meghan and Harry’s future, Priyanka replied: ‘I hope so! She seems happy. I think they look great together.’

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

But Priyanka brushed off suggestions that she could be a bridesmaid, saying: ‘High profile relationships are so stressful anyway. As a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all.’

Ooh. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

Harry certainly proved his love for Meghan at Pippa’s nuptials on Saturday. After attending the ceremony with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, he drove to collect his lady and bring her to the evening reception.

The lavish bash took place at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and was attended by over 300 guests. Pippa and new husband James Matthews had erected a £100,000 glass marquee, and celebrations included a flyover by a World War II Spitfire. Fancy.

Ah. We can only imagine how glam Meghan and Harry’s big day would be…