Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Have Had To Postpone Their Wedding

It's not easy to find a free date in the diary when you're part of the Royal Family

It looks like Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are having to put their wedding on hold.

The couple announced their engagement this week, after several years of dating. Jack, 31, proposed in Nicaragua earlier this month, and the couple are planning to wed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor this autumn.

It was initially thought that Jack and Eugenie, 27, would tie the knot in September, reportedly wanting an Indian Summer-inspired celebration.

However, it seems her family’s busy schedules may have made picking a date a little difficult.

While the Queen should be free in September – she’ll still be on her summer break at Scottish residence Balmoral – other royals already have events pencilled in.

A source tells MailOnline: ‘Eugenie and Jack are keen to tie the knot quite quickly, and there certainly wouldn’t be any issue as regards the booking of the chapel given who her grandmother is.

‘But the issue is that some members of the Royal Family already have commitments in the diary.

‘There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and [fiancée] Miss [Meghan] Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted. There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead.

‘They are fine with it. I don’t think anything will overshadow how deliriously happy they are.’

TBH, this could easily be an issue in any family. And for many brides and grooms, the most important thing is that their loved ones are there to see them exchange vows.

2018 looks set to be a very exciting year for the Royal Family. Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan are getting married in the same chapel as Eugenie and Jack in May, while Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her third child in April.

We think Buckingham Palace may need to clear a room for congratulatory cards.