Princess Eugenie Is Engaged To Long-Term Boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

There's definitely something in the air at Buckingham Palace

There’s another Royal Wedding on the way!

Buckingham Palace announced this morning that Princess Eugenie is engaged to boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, after several years of dating.

Messages posted to the Royal Family’s official Twitter page read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank.

‘Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.’

Jack’s parents Nicola and George Brooksbank said: ‘We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both.’

Eugenie, 27, and Jack – who’s the manager of Mayfair club Mahiki – originally met while skiing.

Their nuptials will be the second of the year at St George’s Chapel. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get hitched there in May.

We’re sending all our congratulations to the happy couple.