This Royal Family Member Just Started A Personal Instagram Account

From personal chefs to couture gowns and tiaras, being a member of the Royal Family certainly has its advantages. It’s important to remember however that it also comes with a hefty rule book – with just as many obligations as there are perks.

You have to ask the monarch’s permission to marry, you can’t hold hands in public, you should avoid eating shellfish and forget expressing your opinions on politics – or having any altogether.

One of the most highly publicised (and modern) rules of being a member of the British Royal Family is keeping your distance on social media, with Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle deleting her Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as her blog, The Tig, after the couple announced their engagement.

It seems however that the rules might be more like guidelines, as a member of the British monarchy created their own personal Instagram account just this week, becoming the first royal family member ever to be active on the platform.

The creator? Princess Eugenie of York, eighth in line to the throne.

The 27-year-old princess and cousin to Princes William and Harry launched her account on International Women’s Day, posting a video of her speaking about her scoliosis, a spinal condition she has long suffered with.

‘I can think of no better way than today, International women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram,’ she captioned her first post. ‘I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart.’

She has since posted an additional three photos, raking in 21.3k followers, first a photo of her and her fiancé Jack, and then two throwback photos with her mother, Sarah Ferguson to mark Mother’s Day.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to my legend of a mother. And to all the mothers on this special day,’ she captioned a snap, going on to post a funny baby photo of her yawning, captioned ‘Good Morning Monday’.

We definitely approve of the royals getting involved in Instagram.

Maybe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can get on board too?