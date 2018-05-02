Why Kensington Palace Hasn’t Released A Birthday Photo Of Princess Charlotte

The little royal turns three today

Kate Middleton and Prince William usually share a new photograph or portrait of their children to celebrate their birthdays, but the proud parents broke this tradition for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday today.

Instead, Kensington Palace released an old picture of Charlotte from when she started nursery.

The birthday tweet said: ‘Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages!’

But there was an important reason why. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world last week.

Hello! magazine reports the royal couple are very conscious of protecting their children and their privacy.

As the public saw Charlotte so recently, when she and her older brother Prince George made a rare public appearance to visit their new baby brother in hospital, it’s reported that Kate and William will most likely have decided not to share another new picture of her because they do not want to overexpose their children to the media at such a young age.

However, disappointed fans of the royals won’t have to wait long to get another glimpse of the adorable Princess and her big brother George. The entire Cambridge family is expected to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on 19 May, and then the family of five will likely be spotted again at the Queen’s Trooping The Colour, which will take place on 9 June.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents and great-grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on previous years so it is likely they’ll return this year with their brother Prince Louis too.