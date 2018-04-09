Princess Charlotte Will Make History When The New Royal Baby Is Born

By Beth Shearing

From the editors of Good To Know

Princess Charlotte is set to make history when her new baby sibling arrives later this month.

The two-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William will become the first female to retain her place in line to Queen Elizabeth’s throne, regardless of whether the couple’s third child is born a boy or a girl.

A legislative act that was passed five years ago is the reason why Charlotte will remain as the fourth successor, behind her grandfather Prince Charles, her dad Prince William and older brother Prince George, four.

‘In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born),’ the rule states.

Prior to 2013’s Succession To The Crown Act, Charlotte’s claim to the throne would have been diminished if her parents welcomed another son. However, one of the first things Kate and Prince William did after they got married in 2011 was approach the Queen with a request to change the old law.

The birth of Princess Charlotte at St Mary’s in Paddington on 2 May 2015 saw former third in line to the throne Prince Harry bumped down to fifth in line to inherit his grandmother’s crown. And the arrival of his new niece or nephew in just a few short weeks will see him drop another place to become the sixth heir.

While the due date of 36-year-old Kate has not formally been revealed to the public, there is speculation that it could fall close to St George’s Day.

In terms of baby names for Kate and Wills’ third child, Alice is currently the bookies’ favourite for a girl while Phillip has overtaken monikers including Harry, Edward, Arthur and Albert for a boy.

‘Punters are seemingly confident Kate will give birth to a girl as Alice is proving twice as popular as any other name in the market,’ commented Alex Apati of Ladbrokes.

‘But if it’s a boy it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll be named after his great grandfather.’