It Sounds Like Princess Charlotte Is The Perfect Big Sister To Prince Louis

'She won’t leave his side'

Princess Charlotte is clearly loving being a big sister.

The three-year-old’s parents Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child Prince Louis two weeks ago, and it seems as though the littl’uns have already formed a tight bond.

A source tells US Weekly: ‘She is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with. She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side.

‘Charlotte is just like [big brother George]. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.’

It was previously reported that Charlotte was spending lots of time with Louis while George, four, was at school. But we’re sure George is getting to know Louis as well, especially after enjoying last weekend’s bank holiday with his family.

And it seems all three will soon be in the playroom together. Because while Louis isn’t old enough for toys just yet, Charlotte has been trying out George’s hand-me-downs.

An insider says: ‘A lot of Charlotte’s toys are hand-me-downs from George… She’s got one of his old scooters and [a] motorised Jeep she loves to drive around the patio in.’

It sounds like things are pretty lively in the Cambridge household!