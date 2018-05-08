One Surprising Member Of The Royal Family Went To The Met Gala

Princess Beatrice rocked up to the event in New York

We didn’t expect a member of the Royal Family to turn up at last night’s Met Gala – but that’s exactly what happened.

Princess Beatrice joined A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Blake Lively at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, wearing a violet Alberta Ferretti gown.

See: Met Gala 2018: All The Dresses

Giving her take on the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, the 29-year-old had opted for a floaty floor-length number. The piece featured a cinched-in waist, sheer sleeves and embellishments across the bodice.

She’d accessorised with a bejewelled headpiece and a boxy clutch, and added drama with a vampy smoky eye.

Beatrice isn’t the first royal to rock up to the Met Gala, but she is the only member of the family to have attended for the past two decades. It was back in 1996 that Princess Diana made her mark at the annual event in a navy Dior slip dress and pearl choker necklace.

However, other royals from across the world are big fans of the ball. Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi have all been invited in the past.

We’ve gotta say, after seeing Beatrice’s fash’ credentials on those famous Met stairs, we’re very excited to see what she wears to cousin Prince Harry’s wedding on 19 May.