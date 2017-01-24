The Real Reason Why Prince William Doesn’t Wear A Wedding Ring

Despite Kate Middleton sporting Princess Diana's engagement band, Wills is jewellery-free...

Have you ever noticed something a teeny bit odd about Prince William? More specifically, his choice of jewellery?

Well, we say choice of jewellery. What we really mean is, lack of jewellery.

See: The Reason Why Kate Middleton Only Ever Uses A Clutch Bag

Y’see, while his wife Kate Middleton proudly sports both a sapphire engagement ring handed down from William’s mother Princess Diana and a simple wedding band, Wills’ hand is bling-free.

But before you start worrying about an impending divorce (can you IMAGINE?), there’s a very good explanation for this.

The 34-year-old actually revealed his reasoning before he and Kate, 35, got married back in 2011.

See: Not Everyone Is Happy With Kate Middleton’s Photography Accolade

It’s said to be down to ‘personal preference’, with a Palace aide telling Time: ‘It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewellery.’

In fact, a glance at the official wedding program revealed that William didn’t even put on a ring during the ceremony – only Kate did.

And Wills isn’t the only member of the Royal Family to go ring-free.

His grandfather Prince Philip doesn’t wear one, despite the fact that he’s been married to the Queen since 1947.

But according to experts, it wasn’t always customary for men to receive a band on their wedding day.

It only started to become popular during World War II, as soldiers wanted a reminder of their wives back home, and it wasn’t really all that common until the 60s and 70s.

This means it wouldn’t have been tradition when the Duke of Edinburgh got hitched to the Queen.

Interesting, eh? However, other royal males have chosen to sport one, including Prince Charles and Prince Edward.

Would you expect your husband to wear a wedding ring? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.