Prince William Reveals How Pregnant Wife Kate Middleton Is Doing

The Duke of Cambridge says he and Kate have 'started celebrating this week' after 'it was a bit anxious to start with'

Prince William has spoken out about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy for the first time.

Kensington Palace announced yesterday that the couple are expecting their third child, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

The Queen and both families are said to be ‘delighted with the news’.

See: Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Expecting Their Third Child

Unfortunately, as with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

This severe morning sickness means she’s no longer able to carry out some of her planned royal engagements, including one at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London yesterday.

She’s being cared for at the family home in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A.

Now William has revealed how his wife is doing, saying the baby is ‘very good news’ while speaking at a policing and mental health conference in Oxford earlier today.

When he was congratulated by chairman of Oxfordshire County Council Zoe Patrick, he replied: ‘Thank you, it’s very good news.’

He added that he and Kate had been able to ‘start celebrating this week’ after ‘it was a bit anxious to start with’.

However, he did admit that ‘there’s not much sleep going on at the moment’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Prince Harry Reacts To Kate And Wills’ Baby News In The Cutest Way

Kate and Wills, both 35, married in 2011 and became parents to son Prince George two years later. Daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015.

Poignantly, the confirmation that they’re expanding their family comes just days after they marked the 20th anniversary of the death of William’s mother, Princess Diana.

We’re sending all our congratulations to the royals at his happy time, and we’ll keep you updated with all the baby news in due course.