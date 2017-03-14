Why Are People So Annoyed About Prince William’s Skiing Holiday?

The father-of-two enjoyed a weekend on the slopes...

We’d quite like to be Prince William RN. Because he just jetted back from a luxury skiing holiday in Switzerland, and it looked all sorts of fun.

The 34-year-was in Verbier, with pals including nightclub boss Guy Pell.

It’s believed his wife Kate Middleton stayed at home with their children George and Charlotte, and Wills returned home yesterday.

We think it’s pretty cool that the couple are so chilled about solo holidays, but Wills may actually have been a teeny bit naughty with his trip. Eep.

He missed a service to mark Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey yesterday, which his grandmother the Queen attended.

This occasion has deep personal meaning for the monarch, and celebrates the nations in the Commonwealth including South Africa, New Zealand and Canada.

There are concerns that William’s decision to miss such a key event in the royal calendar will lead to criticism that he’s ‘workshy’, especially as both he and Kate, 35, have attended the annual event for the past two years.

Almost every other senior member of the Royal Family was present, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Princess Anne was in Wales on an official engagement, while Edward’s wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex was on a Commonwealth-related trip to Malawi.

But Wills and Kate do attend a helluva lot of events, and we’re sure they would’ve got the Queen’s blessing to skip this one.

We’re sure we’ll see them back at work soon. Hope you had a great time, Wills!