Prince William And Prince Harry Choose Sculptor To Commemorate Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry are concluding an emotional year of paying homage to late mother Princess Diana with their most “lasting tribute” yet.

After the public mourned the 20th anniversary of the beloved royal’s death this past summer, her two sons are teaming up to create a timeless tribute to the princess by commissioning an artist to create a statue of her.

Their choice, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, is no stranger to the royal palace—after all, he is known for crafting one of the most famous likenesses of Queen Elizabeth II which has adorned all British coinage since 1998.

In a joint statement released to People, the two brothers reflected on their emotional past few months as well as their decision to create a “lasting tribute” to their late mother, which will be available for public access at Kensington Palace.

“We have been touched by the kind words and memories so many people have shared about our mother over these past few months. It is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the U.K. and across the world, even 20 years after her death,” William, 35, and Harry, 33, wrote.

They concluded “Ian is an extremely gifted sculptor and we know that he will create a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother. We look forward to unveiling the statue, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy.”

In the statement, Rank-Broadley revealed that he was honored by the task, adding, “It is my sole and highest intention to fulfill the expectations of Their Royal Highnesses in creating a lasting and fitting memorial to their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Work on the sculpture, which is expected to be in place sometime in 2019, is expected to begin in the upcoming months before it finds its home at the Palace.