Why Prince William Hasn’t Taken Paternity Leave Since The Birth Of Prince Louis

The Duke took two weeks off after the arrival of his elder children

Despite the fact that he only welcomed his third child two weeks ago, we’ve been seeing quite a bit of Prince William recently.

The 35-year-old attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey just two days after baby Prince Louis’ birth, and opened London’s Greenhouse Sports Centre later that week.

He was back out again yesterday, cutting the ribbon at the newly-refurbished London Bridge station.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a little unusual, considering Wills took two weeks off after welcoming Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Both times, he and his wife Kate Middleton enjoyed some post-pregnancy relaxation time at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home.

In previous years, Kensington Palace also announced William’s paternity leave. This time they focused on Kate, 36, revealing that she’ll be on maternity leave until autumn.

They then said that when she does return to her royal duties, she’ll be prioritising her family life.

So, why hasn’t Wills taken time off with Louis? Well, it’s thought that as a senior working royal, he’s stepping in for other absent members of the Royal Family.

Talking about his visit to London Bridge, Hello! USA‘s royal correspondent Emily Nash says: ‘William was able to enjoy some family time at Anmer Hall over Easter and with the Prince of Wales already incredibly busy with overseas tours and [Prince] Harry in full wedding preparation mode, it makes sense for him to carry out engagements like today’s.’

Let’s hope he gets a bit of a break after Harry’s wedding, eh?