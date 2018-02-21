Kate Middleton May Not Have Been Pleased With Prince William Riding A Motorbike

The Duchess has previously expressed her concerns

By Rachael Martin

From the editors of Good To Know

Kate Middleton might not have been too happy with her husband Prince William yesterday, after the royal father-of-two was snapped trying out a motorbike during an official visit to the Triumph bike plant in Hinckley.

The Duke of Cambridge spent the day at Triumph Motorcycles and the HORIBA MIRA Technology Park on Tuesday in order to learn more about British vehicle manufacture and research in the East Midlands.

Prince William was given a tour of the facilities, before being allowed to test-drive the latest Triumph Tiger 1200 bike – which is described on the brand’s website as the ‘most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class.’

While it’s not common for a royal to get suited up in leathers and a bike helmet during an official engagement, Prince William would have been sure to relish the opportunity to take the top-class bike for a spin during his visit.

The Duke has long time been a fan of motorbikes, owning his own for many years and even embarking on an epic adventure with Prince Harry in 2008 to ride their bikes 1,000-miles across South Africa and Lesotho for charity.

Although it’s not known if Prince William still owns and rides his own Ducati, the Duke used to be a huge fan of going out for a ride – he even famously rode his motorbike around London the night before his wedding to Kate Middleton.

However, Prince William’s love for riding bikes didn’t go down too well with his now-wife Kate, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. Kate previously revealed she was ‘terrified’ of motorbikes and ‘filled with horror’ at the thought of William going out riding one.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it [the Ducati]’ Kate revealed to members of the public outside the Dundee Repertory Theatre in 2015.

‘I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep [Prince George] off it.’

Let’s hope little Prince George, who is now four, doesn’t get too inspired by his father’s trip to Triumph this week then!