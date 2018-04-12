Did Prince William Just Accidentally Let Slip The Royal Baby’s Gender?

It certainly looks that way...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Kate Middleton is set to give birth to her third child any day now and as with her first two children, we’ve no idea on the sex or name of the baby (or so we thought).

As with Princess Charlotte, the royal couple are set to announce the birth in the most millennial way and, of course, we very much approve.

However, it looks like her husband Prince William may have let slip their third child’s gender ahead of his or her impending arrival.

The couple’s third child will be fifth in line to the throne, behind siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Known to be a die-hard Aston Villa fan, William was spotted at their game against Cardiff City on Tuesday night, with his team winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from midfielder Jack Grealish.

According to The Mirror, the Prince was overheard joking to fans: ‘I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,’ adding after a pause: ‘… or Jackie.’

Could the knee-jerk response mean that he already knows his third child is a boy? It’s certainly possible if you ask us.

In other news, odds for the name Jack have (unsurprisingly) been slashed…