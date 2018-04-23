Prince William Just Spoke For The First Time Since Welcoming His Third Child

The 35-year-old called out to well-wishers as he left St Mary's Hospital to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William has left the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London – and given his first statement on the birth of his third child. CUTE.

Wills, 35, and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed a baby boy earlier today, with Kensington Palace tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

We saw William get into his car and drive away, and Kensington Palace has since confirmed that he headed out to see his elder children Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

We’re not sure whether he’ll bring them back with him, but it would be lovely for them to meet their little brother before he’s introduced to the world.

When Charlotte was born in 2015, Wills brought George into the hospital shortly before he and Kate, 36, emerged with their daughter. So there’s a good chance he’ll do the same again.

Kensington Palace simply tweeted: ‘The Duke of Cambridge departs St Mary’s Hospital to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace,’ while William told waiting reporters: ‘Back in a minute, back in a minute.’

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, congratulations to the Cambridges!