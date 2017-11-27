Prince William And Kate Middleton React To Prince Harry’s Engagement

Queen Elizabeth has her say, too...

By Rachael Martin

From the editors of GoodToKnow

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared their reaction to Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.

It was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged this morning through a tweet sent by Clarence house on behalf of Prince Charles.

Following the announcement, Kensington Palace shared further details of the engagement revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding take place during the Spring next year, and will appear later today for a photo call and broadcast interview to discuss their happy news.

After the flurry of excitement and news surrounding the much anticipated engagement announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared their reaction to Prince Harry’s lovely news.

Taking to Twitter, Kensington Palace said that Kate and Prince William were ‘very excited’ by the news and had found it ‘wonderful’ getting to know Meghan, who will soon become an official member of the royal family.

In a statement, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh also said they were ‘delighted for the couple’ after hearing of their grandson’s proposal and wished Harry and Meghan ‘every happiness.’