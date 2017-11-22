Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Had The BEST Day Out

The most fun date ever?

Royals behind the wheel!

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a day of fun when they took a ride in an off-road vehicle and attended a training session for the prince’s favourite soccer team on Wednesday.

The couple, who are expecting their third child in April, also met with mountain rescue teams who were training on Land Rovers at a factory in Birmingham, England – and joined in with the off-roading exercise (which looked SO fun).

Kate braved the windy elements in a chic black coat dress with cream trimming from Goat — an outfit she also wore during a 2014 trip to New York when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The duchess sported knee-high Russell & Bromley boots and accessorised the look with her go-to Kiki McDonough yellow gold diamond leaf earrings.

Their first meeting of the day was at Jaguar Land Rover where they met with staff and apprentices who work at the plant as well as the company leaders.

Then they got in on the action when William took the wheel with Kate riding shotgun. The rock crawl is designed to test the capability, suspension, grip and camera technology of the new vehicles.

However, pregnant women are warned on the company’s website that the course may not be unsuitable for them. It is not known if Kate was aware of the guidance, but she was all smiles as they navigated the course.

The royals then headed to a familiar place for the prince – Aston Villa’s ground, a team that William has been a fan of since he was young.

As they arrived, Aston Villa’s Chief executive Keith Wyness greeted Kate with ‘Welcome back to the home of one of your husband’s other passions.’ Kate replied, ‘Yes, he’s very excited by it!’

William, who last watched a game at the stadium in November 2013, said, ‘It’ll be interesting to see if she’s listened to any of my conversations about football!’