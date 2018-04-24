You May Have Missed Prince William’s Joke Outside The Lindo Wing Yesterday

Wills and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on St George's Day

Unless you’ve been on the Moon, you’ll know that Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child yesterday.

Kensington Palace announced the happy news, tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

The couple introduced their little prince to the world just a few hours later, cradling him on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital, London.

Kate, 36, looked incredible as she emerged from the famous doors of the Lindo Wing, despite having given birth just seven hours before. She was glowing in a red Jenny Packham dress with white detailing, possibly nodding to St. George’s Day.

But it was understandable that she was more than a little tired, so after a brief wave to the waiting crowds she and William, 35, headed back inside.

They then emerged again, with Kate making her way straight into a waiting car as William carried their son. We saw him quickly fasten the newborn into the back seat (he’s clearly a pro now), before opening the driver’s door.

But before the delighted new dad drove his wife and the newest royal back to Kensington Palace, he told reporters: ‘We are very happy, very delighted.’

He then joked: ‘Thrice the worry now! We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time.’

And he’s right. When Prince George was born in 2013, his parents didn’t leave the hospital until the next day – although Kate did give birth at 4.24pm.

We saw Princess Charlotte 10 hours after her birth at 8.34am on 2 May 2015.

Now that the family are home, we hope Kate’s able to recuperate a little, and enjoy some private time with her and Wills’ new addition.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We’re just waiting to hear his name…