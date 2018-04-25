Prince William Just Gave Us A Big Clue About The Royal Baby’s Name

It's a 'strong' moniker, apparently

Ooh… Prince William just gave us a clue as to what he and Kate Middleton have named their baby boy.

The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, with Kensington Palace tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

We were introduced to the little prince just seven hours later, when Wills and Kate posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing, St Mary’s Hospital.

William, 35, headed to Westminster Abbey with brother Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle this morning, for the annual Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving of Anzac Day.

The event remembers the Gallipoli landings of 25 April 1915, and all Australians and New Zealanders who’ve given their lives in the service of their countries.

As he met a number of people in a line-up, William could be heard joking that his son has a ‘strong name’. He also said that he was ‘sleeping reasonably well so far’ and ‘he’s behaving himself, which is good news’.

We’ll have to wait until Kensington Palace officially announces the news to find out for sure, but current bets suggest it could be Arthur, James or Albert.