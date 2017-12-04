Why Prince William Probably Won’t Be Harry’s Best Man At The Wedding

We're a little disappointed to hear this TBH...

The whole world has been buzzing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news.

First, we were dazzled by her beautiful engagement ring. Next, we started speculating about what kind of dress she would wear for her big day. And now, we’re busy working out who Meghan’s bridesmaids are going to be, and who Prince Harry might choose as his best man.

According to a British and European royalty expert, Hazza won’t be appointing his big bro’ William.

But no, there’s no snubbing to see here. It’s merely down to the fact that, apparently, there’s no such role in a royal wedding.

Who knew?

‘The best man or best men are officially called supporters,’ Marlene Koenig told Town & Country.

‘William will probably be Harry’s supporter,’ she continued.

And what is Kate Middleton’s likely role in the big day?

According to another expert, veteran royals author Judy Wade, the Duchess will probably ‘want to be in the background as much as possible’ in order to avoid upstaging the bride – much like she did at her sister Pippa’s wedding.

Prince William broke away from tradition for his own wedding, actually naming Harry as his best man.

We guess we’ll just wait for the official announcements to see if this might happen again.

But we’ve already marked the date in our diary (and bought a hat).