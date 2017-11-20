So Kate Middleton Can’t Eat Prince William’s Favourite Food While Pregnant

Can you guess what it is?

By Erin Hill

From the editors of PEOPLE

Prince William the chef!

The royal dad, who helped judge a charity cook-off Friday to benefit young homeless people, admits he’s not a total natural in the kitchen, but he does have a go-to dish.

‘I do like cooking, but I’m not very good,’ he said at the event before revealing his signature dish.

‘I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak,’ he said. ‘I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.’

William better have something else on the menu other than undercooked meat! Kate Middleton, who is expecting the couple’s third child in April, would be advised to stay away from raw meat during pregnancy.

The royal had no trouble critiquing the rival teams of chefs, who were taken with cooking mackerel with citrus dressing, sesame seeds and heritage carrot.

‘Is that it?’ he asked Sean Tompkins, chief executive of he Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), who was cooking with Rihana Senay, 21, a London student who has been homeless three times since she was 14.

Inspecting their dish, William had the audience laughing when he asked: ‘Is there anything on that?’

William, who is patron of the youth homeless charity Centrepoint, made a passionate speech on the subject, one close to his heart since he and Prince Harry were taken to homeless shelters by their mother Princess Diana when they were young.

‘Homelessness affects every single community across the country. Shelter’s figures this month must shock us all – at least 1 in 200 people in this country sleep rough or do not have a secure home.

‘Yet the figures ignore – indeed, they cannot even count – those young people who are often called “sofa-surfers”. When a young person is forced to leave home, their first option can be to stay with someone, anyone, who has an available place to sleep.

‘When I meet young people in this situation, I see the very human face of this outrageous statistic, I hear the individual stories of young people who have lived through, or are living through, this situation now.

‘I am determined to do what I can to help end the situation where bright, able, and ambitious young people are left vulnerable and without a future.’