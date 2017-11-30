Prince William Reveals Another Hilarious Reason He’s Pleased About His Brother’s Engagement

Ah, siblings.

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle on Monday, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton were quick to announce their happiness at the news.

‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,’ the couple said in a statement through Kensington Palace.

The pair later made their first public appearance as an engaged couple together, announcing their wedding date and venue the following day.

More: Kate Middleton Must Follow This Rule At Harry And Meghan’s Wedding, Apparently

When the Duchess of Cambridge later stepped out for a public engagement on Tuesday, she echoed the sentiment.

‘William and I are absolutely thrilled,’ she said. ‘It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.’

More: The Roles Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Most Likely Have In Harry And Meghan’s Wedding

But when Prince William was interviewed during a two-day trip to Finland on Wednesday, he expressed a more personal reason that he’s happy his brother is settling down.

‘Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!’ he joked to reporters, according to People.

More: This Is How Much Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Is Worth, According To Experts

Considering Markle is the editor of former lifestyle site The Tig and a self-proclaimed foodie, we (and William) can assume that Harry will likely have no lack of delicious food stocked in his own fridge once his fiancée moves in.

Who knows, maybe it will even be William doing the ‘scrounging’ for food this time around?