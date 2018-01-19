Prince William Unveiled A New Look On His Latest Royal Engagement

The 35-year-old is now sporting a shaved 'do

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Hair today, gone tomorrow – for Prince William, at least.

The royal stepped out on Thursday rocking an eye-popping new look, and it’s the first time he’s switched up his hairdo in years. When the 35-year-old husband of Kate Middleton stopped by the Step Into Health program, which employs veterans in the NHS, he looked a little different.

Instead of his usual ‘do (above), he sported a closely shorn, shaved-off hairstyle.

The newly buzzed look entirely replaced his formerly wispy strands. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have reportedly teased Prince William about his lack of hair in the past, but that probably won’t happen going forward if he opts to keep the nearly bare style as is.

And they aren’t the only ones who’ve taken note of his old hairstyle. Prince William himself has joked about his hair in the past, especially when he spoke to a hairstylist last September.

‘I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business,’ he said, according to PEOPLE.

Maybe Prince William gave that stylist a call after all.